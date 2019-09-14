Tara’s Thoughts On Living Without So Much Stuff

As I've mentioned in a few previous posts, I recently finished a remodel of my house. It took a long time and I can't tell you how happy I am to be back. Because it was such an extensive remodel, I had to move everything out, as if I were moving to a different place. Because I didn't have another house to shove all of that stuff into, I ended up getting rid of a ton of stuff. Stuff that I didn't ever think I could bring myself to part with--but I did. It's funny how after I sent the extra tidbits and "what-nots" packing, I felt rather liberated. We don't always realize the psychic energy we have attached to all of the things we own.

In fact I liked the feeling so much, I decided to try to keep it simple when I moved back in. With intent, I've been focusing on only bringing things into the house that, as Marie Kondo would say, "spark joy." As woo woo as that may sound, I have certainly found it to be true. I've become addicted to the sense of space. Somehow, it has translated into more space in my mind, too. Oh I still love things to be cozy, and I'll always be a creature of comfort and a bit of sentimentality. But I tell you what, I've found it to be much more comforting to see things in order. Order is much easier to maintain with...well...less stuff to keep in order.

I don't know if you've ever thought about decluttering--like deep decluttering. I want to encourage you to pursue it. Even if you're not remodeling or moving, why not start to make a sincere effort to part with things that you know you don't really want? I'm talking about things that just take up space or that you feel you're "supposed" to keep for whatever reason. No. It's your home. You don't have to opt for full-blown minimalism. However, only keep things in there that support you and that you truly love. Fall cleaning is the perfect time to give it a try.

I have found it has made being at home a much more pleasant and "homey" experience.