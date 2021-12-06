Tech Issues With Tyler, TX 911 Causes Outages

The start of a new week brings with it, the start of some problems for Emergency service personnel in Tyler as they deal with tech issues.

The Problems Began Sunday Night

We received an email from the City Of Tyler Police Department at approximately 9:34 p.m. Sunday night reporting that Tyler Police 911 services was experiencing technical issues which was causing it to go up and down.

AT&T Had To Get Involved

Service provider AT&T worked on the issue during the intermittent outage which also caused some residents to receive a "busy" signal whenever they tried to call 911. The city advised residents to call the city's "non-emergency" number at 903-531-1000 during the outage but we don't know any information on if the change effected any services.

911 Is Back Fully Functional

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

After nearly 12 hours, Tyler police sent an email at 9:46 a.m. Monday stating the system was back up and went on to add that 911 was never "completely down".

For future reference, with the way technology tends to go "up and down", it's probably a good idea right now as you read this article to lock in the city's non-emergency number into your smart phone just in case: 903-531-1000.

Tyler Transit's New Bus Routes

Love 'em or Hate 'em? Tyler, Texas Weighs In Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Every Thanksgiving and Christmas thousands of East Texans (and Americans) order their bird smoked from Greenberg Smoked Turkey, right here in Tyler, TX. And every year thousands of others are confused as to why they do it