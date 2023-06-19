Heat Exhaustion Vs. Heat Stroke, East Texas Do You Know The Difference?

Get our free mobile app

Without a doubt, you've stepped outside in East Texas over the past week and you've probably uttered the words 'Dang it's hot out here'! In reality, it's not really the heat that's an issue, it's the humidity. Simply going to your home to your truck and then to the office you feel drenched with sweat and just how oppressive the humidity has been recently.

For anyone working outdoors, like the lineman working to restore power for thousands of East Texans after last Thursday's devastating storm, or lawn care, construction, or taking orders at the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A, these guys and gals must pay attention to what their body is telling them or they could end being hospitalized from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

If you have an occupation that requires you to work outdoors one of the most important things to do is to stay hydrated and find shade when at all possible. If your body gets overheated there will be signs that you must pay attention too. Here are the following things to look for and to know

The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Signs of HEAT EXHAUSTION include:

headache

dizzy or fainting

heavy sweating

cold, pale and clammy skin

nausea or vomiting

fast, weak pulse

weakness or muscle cramps

excessive thirst

Signs of HEAT STROKE

headache

confusion or delerium

may lose consciousness

no sweating or dry skin

hot, red skin

nausea or vomiting

rapid heart rate

body temperature above 104 degrees

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Here's what to do if someone is showing signs or symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke:

In the case of HEAT STROKE - call 9-1-1, this is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cooler place and use a cold compress to reduce body temperature and do not give them fluids.

In the case of HEAT EXHAUSTION - hydrate with water or a sports drink, move to an air-conditioned room and lie down. Sip on water, use a cold compress, and remove tight-fitting or extra layers of clothing. If untreated, heat exhaustion can transition to heat stroke.

Like humans, your pets can be affected by heat exhaustion and heat stroke as well. Their care is a little bit different. So if you have an outdoor dog or cat, check on them often and bring them indoors during the hottest part of the day. They deserve air conditioning too.

Stay hydrated and carefully watch the signs that your body is giving you.

Do Not Leave These 16 Items in Your Car in the East Texas Heat The heat in East Texas is no joke. We will regularly have days above 95 degrees which means that our cars can get up to 180 degrees or higher inside. That can turn into a dangerous situation if you leave certain things in your car.

10 Ways to Beat the Heat During Texas Months Summertime in Texas gets extremely hot but here are 10 ways to help beat the heat.