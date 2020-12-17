Far too many folks will never see past Koe Wetzel's tattoos, long hair, and f-bombs. Those Karens will miss out on the chance to enjoy the immense amount of talent the East Texas native possesses. People are easily distracted.

In a 2011 video, recently shared by our pals over at Whiskey Riff, we see a young, fresh-faced Koe belting out the Randy Rogers Band signature tune “In My Arms Instead.” I am a HUGE fan of Randy Rogers Band, but y'all, teenage Koe kills it.

Koe's got "it." Hell, Koe has always had "it".

The song was co-written by Rogers and Sean McConnell and included on RRB’s 2008, self-titled record, Randy Rogers Band. However, Koe’s performance comes to us from 2011, when he performed at a District FFA Competition.

In November Koe released his third album Sellout, his first release with Columbia Records. If you're worried, relax, as 13 of the 14 tracks were either written or co-written by Koe. The 14th, "Outcast," was written by our pal William Clark Green.

The new project includes his new single “Good Die Young,” as well as the two tracks you've been hearing on your Radio Texas LIVE app since summer, “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

The new album. It's 100% Koe Wetzel, but he went and added a new level of songwriting, proving that Koe belongs at the forefront of this scene. It’s southern rock and roll meets late ‘90s and early 2000s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly East Texas country music. We dig it.

