LOOK OUT! This New Born & Raised Festival Lineup is S-T-A-C-K-E-D

Whatever your plans are for September, change 'em. We're going to Oklahoma. Initially set to premiere last year but cancelled thanks to COVID, Born & Raised Music Festival is a three-day music and camping event happening Sept. 17th-19th in Pryor, OK, and the lineup so STACKED it looks like a fantasy birthed in a college dorm room.

Get our free mobile app

The festival's inaugural lineup may seem like a fantasy, but I assure it's not, it'll feature 30 bands with headlining performances from ZZ Top and Cody Jinks. Plus Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, and more.

“We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” AEG Presents Festival Producer Mike DuCharme said in a release. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

Attendees will also get performances from Paul Cauthen, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green, Hayes Carll, Kaitlin Butts, Cody Canada & The Departed, Stoney LaRue, Nikki Lane, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Kolby Cooper, Shane Smith & The Saints, Kat Hasty, and more.

In addition to the live music Born & Raised will feature BBQ from top pitmasters including Louie Mueller Barbecue’s Wayne Mueller as part of the festival’s “The BBQ Ranch.”

So, yeah, like I was saying; whatever your plans are for this September time to change 'em. Presale goes on sale this Saturday, June 5th. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Monday, June 7th.