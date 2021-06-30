Ten Fantastic Locations To See Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

Independence Day is coming and we'll all be celebrating our nation's special day with a bang!

This Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of our nations' independence from British rule. As we mark this special occasion, we will be celebrating it in style just like we do every year. There will be family gatherings, many hot dogs and hamburgers grilled on an open flame and lots of fireworks exploding in the skies over America.

This year will be remarkably special because all of last years' planned events were cancelled because of the pandemic. Well, now that we're re-establishing a new normal, the East Texas night sky is going to be filled with beautiful sights from exploding fireworks this July 4th weekend.

Whether you're planning your own spectacular event or plan on attending a public fireworks display, please be safe. Also remember, this is a time that your dog will be wondering what the heck is going on at night. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.

Here's a listing of firework shows from around East Texas.

  • Athens
    Fireworks at the Fisheries
    Sunday, July 4th after 9:30 p.m.
    Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
    Free admission beginning at 5 p.m. Fish the ponds, bond with the family with food from the vendors and enjoy the fireworks show.
  • Bullard
    2021 Blast Over Bullard
    Saturday, July 3rd
    Bullard High School
    Free admission. There will be food vendors and local vendors with activities and more.
  • Hawkins
    Lake Hawkins 4th Of July Fireworks Show 2021
    Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
    See the fireworks show with a lakeside view.
    Entry fee of $5 per person.
  • Jacksonville
    Sunday, July 4th about 9:15 p.m.
    Lake Jacksonville
    There will be a floatilla on Lake Jacksonville at 10 a.m. at the dam along with other activities.
  • Kilgore
    July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza!
    Sunday, July 4th at approximately 9:15 p.m.
    Kilgore City Park
    Free admission. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at the park with food vendors and live music.
  • Longview
    Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
    Sunday, July 4th @ 9:30 p.m.
    Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center
    Admission is free. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and will feature live music from Mark Chestnutt at 8 p.m.
  • Mineola
    Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
    Mineola Civic Center
    Free admission. In addition to the fireworks, the Lake Country Symphonic band will play at 8 p.m. before the show. Bring the kids out early to play in the splash pad too!
  • Overton
    Fireworks In The Park
    Saturday, July 3rd @ 5 p.m. until dark
    Overton Municipal Park at the end of Lake Shore Drive.
    Free admission. Billed as the longest fireworks show in East Texas.
  • Tyler
    July Fourth Celebration
    Sunday, July 4th after 9 p.m.
    Lindsey Park
    Free admission. Gates will open at 2 p.m. at the park that will feature food vendors and trucks. Bring blanket to claim your spot on the soccer fields to watch an amazing show.
  • Winnsboro
    4th of July Firework Show
    Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
    Pleasure Point on Lake Winnsboro
    Free to the public with family fun beginning at 6 p.m.
We're throwing in a few bonus locations too, just because we have the room and want too!

