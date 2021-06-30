Ten Fantastic Locations To See Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

Get our free mobile app

Independence Day is coming and we'll all be celebrating our nation's special day with a bang!

This Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of our nations' independence from British rule. As we mark this special occasion, we will be celebrating it in style just like we do every year. There will be family gatherings, many hot dogs and hamburgers grilled on an open flame and lots of fireworks exploding in the skies over America.

This year will be remarkably special because all of last years' planned events were cancelled because of the pandemic. Well, now that we're re-establishing a new normal, the East Texas night sky is going to be filled with beautiful sights from exploding fireworks this July 4th weekend.

Whether you're planning your own spectacular event or plan on attending a public fireworks display, please be safe. Also remember, this is a time that your dog will be wondering what the heck is going on at night. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.

Here's a listing of firework shows from around East Texas.

Athens

Fireworks at the Fisheries

Sunday, July 4th after 9:30 p.m.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Free admission beginning at 5 p.m. Fish the ponds, bond with the family with food from the vendors and enjoy the fireworks show.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center via Facebook

Bullard

2021 Blast Over Bullard

Saturday, July 3rd

Bullard High School

Free admission. There will be food vendors and local vendors with activities and more.

City of Bullard via Facebook

Hawkins

Lake Hawkins 4th Of July Fireworks Show 2021

Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

See the fireworks show with a lakeside view.

Entry fee of $5 per person.

Jacksonville

Sunday, July 4th about 9:15 p.m.

Lake Jacksonville

There will be a floatilla on Lake Jacksonville at 10 a.m. at the dam along with other activities.

Kilgore

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza!

Sunday, July 4th at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Kilgore City Park

Free admission. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at the park with food vendors and live music.

City of Kilgore via Facebook

Longview

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

Sunday, July 4th @ 9:30 p.m.

Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center

Admission is free. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and will feature live music from Mark Chestnutt at 8 p.m.

City of lLngview via Facebook

Mineola

Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Mineola Civic Center

Free admission. In addition to the fireworks, the Lake Country Symphonic band will play at 8 p.m. before the show. Bring the kids out early to play in the splash pad too!

Mineola Texas via Facebook

Overton

Fireworks In The Park

Saturday, July 3rd @ 5 p.m. until dark

Overton Municipal Park at the end of Lake Shore Drive.

Free admission. Billed as the longest fireworks show in East Texas.

Tyler

July Fourth Celebration

Sunday, July 4th after 9 p.m.

Lindsey Park

Free admission. Gates will open at 2 p.m. at the park that will feature food vendors and trucks. Bring blanket to claim your spot on the soccer fields to watch an amazing show.

Tyler Parks and Rec via Facebook

Winnsboro

4th of July Firework Show

Sunday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Pleasure Point on Lake Winnsboro

Free to the public with family fun beginning at 6 p.m.

business. winnsboro.com

