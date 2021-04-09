Ten Texas Things You Can Buy for Ten Grand

With ten opportunities for YOU to win $10,000 daily, we thought we'd include ten quintessential Texas things that you can spend your ten grand on when YOU win!

Ten-ten- ten for the Texas win-win-win!

Yee-Haw Y'all! Ten grand! That's some serious cash to spend, so why not be as eccentric as any Texas oil tycoon could be?

We can't think of anything more Texan than these ten things to spend your recent found fortune on, but we can't wait to hear what you do decide to spend your fast cash on so be sure to let us know via our station apps if you went rogue or bought something on our list of Ten Things You Can Buy In Texas for Ten Grand!