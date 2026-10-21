DALLAS, Texas -- Those futuristic-looking gold Tesla vehicles have been turning heads across North Texas, and now there's another reason to keep an eye out. Tesla's Cybercab, a fully autonomous two-passenger vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, is expected to expand to Dallas after launching passenger service in Austin. The company's AI software vice president has said Dallas is next, although Tesla hasn't announced a specific launch date.

Dallas Is Next on Tesla's Cybercab List

According to Dallas Innovates, Tesla Vice President of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy indicated on October 10 that Dallas would be next for the company's Cybercab service.

Tesla has said more than 300 Cybercabs are already serving Austin, although that number hasn't been independently verified as the number carrying passengers. The company hasn't announced a specific launch date for Dallas.

Some North Texans Have Already Spotted the Gold Vehicles

Interestingly, the vehicles themselves aren't necessarily new to the Dallas area.

Photos published by TeslaNorth on October 8 showed dozens of Cybercabs parked at a Tesla facility in Dallas. The distinctive gold vehicles were lined up at the company's robotaxi hub, even though Dallas passengers were still being picked up in Model Y vehicles.

And judging by social media posts, plenty of North Texans have already noticed the unusual-looking vehicles around the Metroplex.

There's an important distinction between the Cybercab and Tesla's existing robotaxi service, though.

Tesla launched its Model Y robotaxi service in Dallas in April. Those vehicles have traditional steering wheels and pedals, unlike the Cybercab, which was designed specifically for autonomous transportation without them.

So while the gold vehicles may already be familiar sights around North Texas, the anticipated expansion would make the Cybercab itself available as a passenger service, which could be interesting. I think I'm up for it. You?

Would You Try a Ride Without a Steering Wheel?

For East Texans who regularly travel to Dallas, the new service could eventually offer another way to get around the Metroplex.

And while self-driving vehicles are becoming increasingly familiar, riding in one without a steering wheel is another experience altogether. I wonder how many people will be ready to give it a try when it's available and how many will hesitate. After all, this is a whole new thing.

The Cybercab also has a few other unusual features. It seats just two passengers, has butterfly-style doors and doesn't have traditional side mirrors or a rearview mirror.

Are Cybercabs Coming to East Texas?

For now, Tesla hasn't announced plans to bring Cybercab service to Tyler, Longview or other East Texas communities.

Dallas is the next market the company has indicated it plans to enter, but there's still no confirmed launch date. The gold vehicles showing up around Texas are certainly giving people something to watch for, though.

Would you be comfortable taking a ride in a vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

For a closer look at Tesla's robotaxi rollout in Texas, check out Driverless Tesla Robotaxis Roll Out in More Texas Cities.