Tesla Is Quietly Fixing the Texas Power Grid

Apparently, Tesla is quietly building a humongous battery to support Texas' power grid after ERCOT's massive failure during February's polar vortex, which left millions of Texans completely screwed.

According to an article published Monday morning by Bloomberg Green, Tesla has been secretly building a giant 100-megawatt battery to plug into the Texas power grid. The project is taking place in Angleton, Texas, roughly 40 miles south of Houston, and will increase the stabilization of the energy in the area.

The recent winter storm in Texas left millions of people without power for days. On top of no power, water pipes froze and burst all over the state. Some of the people that were evacuated from their homes due to the condition are still waiting on repairs to allow them back into their homes.

Could this have been prevented? What does it mean for Texans to have Tesla's assistance with this?

Tesla founder Elon Musk went straight to Twitter to announce his displeasure with ERCOT, joking "Not earning that R." The R in ERCOT stands for "reliability", and he certainly has a point. I don't think any of us want to go through that ordeal again.

Musk also has a personal stake in helping Texas. Pop singer Grimes, who is Musk's girlfriend and baby mama, was actually forced to leave her Austin home during the winter storm due to the frigid temperatures. "Just spent however many days in Austin [with] no power, no heat + a baby in -0," she said on Twitter.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, this will be a step in the right direction and stubborn Texans won't take it the wrong way. We often have trouble handling advice or help from other people, especially outsiders.

I know one thing for sure: we did not have a handle on our winter storm, and something has to change. That was a damn mess.

20 Pictures From Lubbock's First Snowstorm of 2021