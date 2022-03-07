This Brave Texan Volunteers, Goes to War Alongside Ukraine to Fight Russia

War is ugly. Unfortunately, though, it's something that we prepare for all the while hoping it never comes to it. Watching this Russian invasion of Ukraine on TV, Twitter, or TikTok, we can all certainly begin to understand how truly devastating war, is in real time.

When asked why fight for a foreign country, Paul responded: "I thought it was my moral obligation to help the people of Ukraine in this crisis."

According to CNN "at least 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the UN estimates." And the International Committee of the Red Cross reports that number will get higher. In fact it should already be higher but as at least three attempted cease fires set up to create humanitarian corridors for citizens to find safe passage out of the Ukraine have been violated by the Russians.

Leading from the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a folk hero. He has stayed boots on ground, posting inspiring messages to his people and the world. When offered a flight out of his country to safety by America he famously responded saying "I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride."

President Zelenskyy has gone on to issue several appeals to anyone one of which was for "every friend of Ukraine" to "join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world."

Well, at least one Texan is answering that call.



According to FOX, a man who is only being identified as Paul, who is an American citizen and from the great state of Texas has signed up. Paul is a former paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division with multiple deployments to Iraq. Turns out he moved to Ukraine over a year ago, and instead of leaving he is staying and volunteering to defend his new home against the Russian Army.

