Drugs are a big issue in East Texas. A majority of it is methamphetamine but the very dangerous fentanyl is on the rise in our area. The stigma of marijuana seems to be lifting in East Texas but it IS NOT legal as of yet in Texas. I think there are some exceptions but forget being a grower and seller of the plant. Wood County, Texas authorities recently busted a couple of marijuana growers with eight being arrested, seven of them being foreign nationals.

Marijuana Operations Busted

Wood County authorities executed two search warrants last week, one near Lake Quitman and the other one near Lake Fork. In total, 1,600 pounds of marijuana was seized. Eight individuals were arrested which included four Russian nationals and three Bolivian nationals. All eight are facing a charge of delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds with one lodged an ICE detainer as well.

8 Arrested in Wood County on Drug Charges

First Search Warrant

The first search warrant was carried out on Thursday, February 23 on County Road 1350 near Lake Quitman. At this location, authorities seized about 1,000 pounds of marijuana. Four Russian nationals were arrested at this location, Ivan Pozdeev, Natalia Semenova, Russell Rothe and Abdil Kulseitov, and all are charged with delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds.

Second Search Warrant

The second search warrant was executed on Saturday, February 25 on County Road 1573 near Lake Fork. Authorities were able to seize about 600 pounds of marijuana at this location with three Bolivian nationals and the home owner, Gilbert Maynard, arrested. The three Bolivian nationals arrested were Oscar Mier, Mirizabel Mier and Camila Mier. All four will face a charge of delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds. Camila Mier was also lodged an ICE detainer.

Other Details

It is believed that one of the Russian nationals crossed over the Mexican border a few weeks after arriving in Columbia (KETK). It is not said if these arrests are from the same operation or two separate operations. No matter, good job to Wood County authorities for closing down these drug operations.

