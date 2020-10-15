Texans Behind On Rent May Be Able To Avoid Evicition Again

The Texas Department of Housing along with the Texas Supreme Court has established “The Texas Eviction Diversion Program” designed to help eligible Texas tenants who are behind on rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in their homes.

The Texas Eviction Diversion Program (TEDP) pilot, funded with $3.3 million of CSBG CARES Discretionary funds, the State says is set to begin immediately. The pilot will be available in 19 Texas counties through a group of approved administrators.

CSBG-D Eviction Diversion Pilot Program TEDP:

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission

Deaf Smith, Potter, and Randall

$ 299,287

Household Eligibility Test:

To be eligible for the TEDP Pilot a household’s income must be below 200% of poverty noted below:

Household Size 200% Poverty 1 Person $25,520 2 Person $34,480 3 Person $43,440 4 Person $52,400 5 Person $61,360 6 Person $70,320 7 Person $79,280 8 Person $88,240

Assistance can be used to pay the full contracted rent that is past due (up to five months), and the remainder may be used to pay for subsequent months of assistance (up to a total of six months).

The TEDP uses a special court process that allows courts to put eviction lawsuits on hold and divert them to the TEDP. Under the TEDP, lump sum payments are provided to landlords for rental arrears in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes and forgiving late fees. Diverted cases will be dismissed and made confidential from public disclosure.

For more information click here.