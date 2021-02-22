After a hellish week in Texas, we're starting the clean-up and repair process and lots of folks are going to need help.

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a major disaster declaration which will enable FEMA and other government agencies, the ability to provide assistance and resources to those affected by last week's winter storm according to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Individuals and business owners in Texas can now apply for federal emergency aid, such as grants for “temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery programs.” FEMA has provided generators, drinking water, and food among other supplies to Texas and more help is arriving daily.

If you have been negatively impacted by the recent storms, you are being encouraged to apply for federal disaster aid right now by following these simple steps:

Register now at 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov

At least one household member must be a US Citizen.

If you’re insured, file claims with your insurance.

Texas residents are also invited to participate in a Winter Weather Storm Damage Survey hosted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The objective of this survey is to identify damages across Texas, to help emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during the recent winter weather.

The survey can found on TDEM's website and is available in English and Spanish. Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.