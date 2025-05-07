The Texas City Where You’ll Now Find The Cheapest Land Per Square Foot

Texas is still one of the most popular states for Americans to relocate to. But with so many out-of-staters buying up Austin, TX, and Fort Worth, TX, maybe you're looking for a better deal on some Texas land.

According to new findings by Realtor.com, a smaller Texas town located in the northeast corner of The Lone Star State now boasts the least expensive land per square foot. So, if you're thinking about relocating, don't sleep on Texarkana, where you'll get more bang for your buck.

The Texas City WIth The Cheapest Land Per Square Foot

With home prices still on the rise around the country, your best bet may be Texarkana. The site found that the land there is the most affordable at $122.76 per square foot with the median listing price for a home in the metro area being $232,500.

What are the best neighborhoods in Texarkana?

The website also has a few suggestions on where to find the best area to live. "Some of the best neighborhoods in or around Texarkana, Texas are Highland Park, Beverly Heights, and Northridge. Consider buying or renting a home in one of these popular neighborhoods."

On the other side of that coin is the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro, it's now the most expensive area in Texas. According to the same report it costs $245.61 per square foot to buy land there. It also found that the median listing price is $494,667.

