Texas Home To Largest Robot-Built Neighborhood In The World

It's a bold new world. You may recall that the first-ever 3D printed home in Texas was printed in Austin, TX in early '22. It's a giant leap forward for humankind from prosthetics to organs, guns to new homes, 3D Printing is everywhere.

While it likely wouldn't yet be considered "inexpensive housing" by most, with homes in this Texas neighborhood ranging from $450K to $600K, it's still a massive step forward in what could be the future of home building.

Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, Texas is where a group of around 100 homes have been being "printed" since November '22.

How does this new tech work?

The ICON Vulcan printers measure 45 feet wide and weigh 4.75 tonnes.

Concrete powder, water, sand, and other additives are mixed and pumped into the printer.

A nozzle then lays the concrete mixture layer by layer along a pre-programmed path.

According to developers, "the single-story 3D-printed homes take about three weeks to finish printing. Only the walls are printed – the foundation and metal roof are installed traditionally."

You have to see the video below, these homes are beautifully made of a concrete-like material that looks like it's being poured from a delicious robotic Dairy Queen soft-serve machine. Guys, the way this home was assembled is fascinating.

And if you were wondering, the walls are designed to resist water, mold, termites, and extreme Texas weather. 3D printing homes is faster, cheaper, and minimizes waste of construction materials, says ICON.

The home debuted at SXSW in Austin in '22, if you're interested in this, get more info about 3D homes right here.

