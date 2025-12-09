(KNUE-FM) Traveling in Texas can be so fun and easy because we are fortunate to have multiple large airports with international destinations. Although sometimes our travel plans don’t go according to plan, we end up with delays or cancelled flights. This tends to happen more often around the holidays with more people traveling, but you have to expect hurdles just about any time you travel.

As someone who loves to travel, I was curious as to which Texas airport deals with the highest number of delayed flights and more details as to what causes flights to be delayed.

Why Texas Flights Are Frequently Delayed

With thousands of flights every day out of the Lone Star State, there are so many variables which can lead to so many different reasons as to why a flight would be delayed. One of the biggest reasons for flights being delayed in Texas is the weather.

Sure, Texas is known for being sunny and hot, but thunderstorms and ice can form here too, which will cause major delays at airports. Other factors which can result in delays include high traffic volume and airline challenges such as not having enough crew members.

READ MORE: New Texas Flights to Greece and Switzerland

Texas Airports Ranked by Delay Percentage

I’m sure you’re familiar with the five largest airports in Texas. Let’s see how they ranked as far as who has the most flights delayed or canceled, according to the Austin American Statesman.

Airports With the Most Delays in Texas Flight delays can significantly impact travel plans, and understanding which Texas airports and airlines experience the most delays can help in planning your trips more effectively. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Airlines With the Highest Delays in Texas

As I was digging around doing some research on Texas airports I found it interesting that JetBlue has approximately 31% of their flights arriving at Austin-Bergstrom Airport delayed by at least 15 minutes.

Out of DFW, American Airlines in the past five years has about 23% of flights delayed and 3% cancelled.

10 Cities Perfect for a Weekend Getaway If you need a break from the stress that life brings here is a look at 10 incredible getaway destinations, you're sure to love. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins