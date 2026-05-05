Here in Texas we love to eat all types of food. If you had to choose one type of food that is most popular in the Lone Star State, it’s probably going to be Mexican food. It's more correct to call it "Tex-Mex," but you can find some of the best in the entire country here in Texas.

Why Texas Mexican Food Is So Popular

Texas is easily home to the best Mexican food anywhere in the world. And it’s easy to prove that. Texas has some of the most famous and fastest-growing Mexican restaurants in the country. According to a recent story by Mashed, several Texas-based Mexican restaurants are now expanding across the United States.

READ MORE: Texas’ Most Famous Margarita Spot Revealed

What Mashed’s Report Says

The list compiled by Mashed mentions 12 "Mexican Chain Restaurants You're About to See Everywhere." Of the restaurants on the list, seven are based in Texas. Sure we love them here in Texas but word is spreading quickly and soon everyone will know about the restaurants that we already love.

So not only are we home to many great Mexican restaurants, but now the rest of the country wants to know about all the deliciousness found here in Texas.

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Tex-Mex, Authentic, and Fast-Casual Options

The restaurants listed consist of Tex-Mex, authentic Mexican food, fast-casual dining, and full-service places. Check out the Texas restaurants that you probably know about already but they are about to get even more popular in the coming years.

Seven Texas-Based Mexican Restaurants Now Taking Over The U.S. Mexican food in Texas -- or Tex-Mex -- is so popular that it's taking over America