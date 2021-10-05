Texas and Oklahoma Leading the Country in Salmonella Outbreaks

A salmonella outbreak is spreading across the country. Texas and Oklahoma have the most cases currently in the country.

As of right now, 35 states are currently dealing with salmonella outbreaks. The worst part is, the CDC has no idea what the source is. Typically when I think of salmonella, chicken comes to mind for me. It can be in other meat such as shrimp, chocolate bars have been recalled due to salmonella and even simple McCormick seasoning have been recalled.

Right now Texas has the most cases in the country with 111 people hospitalized due to this outbreak. Oklahoma currently has 63 hospitalizations due to this outbreak. Many of the 33 states have single digit cases right now, but with the CDC unable to find the source of the outbreak, cases will most likely go up.

The best news to report from this is that no one has died from this outbreak so far. The CDC believes the outbreak has reached more people. If someone gets sick and doesn't get tested for salmonella their number doesn't get added to the list. The CDC says it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if someone is a part of the outbreak.

The CDC says that patients should drink extra fluids as long as diarrhea lasts. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the person needs to be hospitalized. In rare cases, infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, and then to other parts of the body. In these people, Salmonella can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

