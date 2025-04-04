Claiming to have the best BBQ in Texas is a bold statement, one that most people probably wouldn’t claim for themselves.

But there is one Texas BBQ restaurant that doesn’t have to claim anything because the magazine Southern Living has once again named them as the best barbecue joint in the Lone Star State.

Which Texas BBQ Joint Took the Top Spot?

When it comes to BBQ in Texas you have so many options.

But there are some big names that have quite the reputation for having some of the very best found in Texas.

The restaurant that was named by Southern Living to have the best in Texas was Franklin Barbecue!

The food speaks for itself, but it’s always fun for visitors when they can meet the celebrity pitmaster, Aaron Franklin.

What are the Best Things at Franklin Barbecue?

When it comes to Texas barbecue you want to try everything, that includes all the sides.

The last thing you want is to miss out on any of the tremendous flavors being served up.

When visiting Franklin’s don’t skip the brisket (it’s a must), the tender pork ribs, and if you like some spice, get some of their jalapeno cheddar sausage as well.

Plan on Being There EARLY if You Want Franklin Barbecue

While the restaurant doesn’t open until 11:00 a.m. if you want to have the best selection of meats you will want to start lining up for BBQ around 7:00 a.m.

Trust me, while standing in line for that long might not seem great. The food makes the experience worth it!

