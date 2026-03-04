(KNUE-FM) Spring will be here in a few weeks. That means the weather will be warmer and everything will be in bloom. You know what else shows up in full force when evernthing in bloom? Bees.

When I was younger, I used to yell and run away when I saw a bee. For whatever reason, I equated honey bees and bumble bees with wasps and hornets... ya know, the ones that seem to find joy in terrifying human beings?

As I've gotten older, I don't feel that way about bees anymore. These days, I look forward to seeing them, particularly since I know how much good they are doing in the world. Especially the fuzzy bumblebees. How are they even real? Too cute. As much as some of us in Texas enjoy seeing solo bees or even a few at a time, the idea of having to contend with a bee SWARM may feel a bit different.

When Is Bee Swarm Season in Texas?

No, bees don't seek to sting us, but they will if they have to and sense danger. Thankfully, I've never had to contend with a swarm of bees. But this could be the year, I guess. According to Austin, Texas-based KXAN, the bee swarm season runs from late March through June. So, we're not quite there yet, but soon.

Why Do Bees Swarm in the First Place?

A story from KXAN reads that 'Swarming typically happens as part of honey bees’ reproductive process, when bees create a new colony after overcrowding happens, PCI Pest Control experts said.'

Canva Canva loading...

Are Honeybee Swarms Dangerous?

Experts say honeybee swarms in Texas aren't usually dangerous, but they advise people not to disturb them. If you encounter a swarm, don't swat at it, and avoid making loud noises or sudden movements, as these could provoke them to target a perceived danger. It may be a good idea to reach out to local beekeepers who know how to deal with swarms of bees humanely.

What Should You Do If You See a Swarm?

If you do find yourself in a scenario where you've been attacked by a swarm of bees, here's what Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recommends. It may be a good idea to reach out to local beekeepers who know how to deal with swarms of bees humanely.

Seems like common sense to me. Then again, you and I both know that common sense isn't always as common as we'd like to think. If you encounter a swarm of bees (honeybee swarms are the most common), leave it alone. It will dissipate before you know it.

The Hurricane Storm Names From A to Z Revealed for 2026 Hurricane season kicks off in June with the 21 storm names revealed for the year. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media