Tyler Texas Now Named Official Bee City USA Affiliate

Tyler, Texas is already known as the Rose Capital and now it has officially become a USA Bee City Affiliate. Bees are very important for the environment and with a permanent bee hive at the Tyler Rose Garden, it looks like Tyler will be doing it's part.

Tyler, Texas recently got this honor because the Keep Tyler Beautiful board and the East Texas Beekeeper Association opened a honey bee hive at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. The Boy Scouts of America and the East Texas Area Council assisted with building this project out last year. The result is that you and your family can go visit the beehive at the Rose Gardens and see how bees really work and what they provide for us and the environment.

The beehive at the Rose Garden and the purpose is for children and adults to learn how important bees are to the environment, economy and the importance of them being pollinators. Now a permanent exhibit at the Tyler Rose Garden, you can visit the honey bee observation seven days a week. The Tyler Rose Garden is located at 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, Texas.