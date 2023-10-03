A Uniquely Flavored Texas Beer Has Been Named Top 30 in America

When you think Texas beers, San Antonio, TX-based Lone Star usually comes up. Shiner Bock, straight outta Shiner, TX is always top of mind as well. But it's actually a lesser-known uniquely flavored beer out of Austin, TX that was just named one of the 30 most delicious in the U.S.

Lone Star Original is known for it's iconic name and light crisp taste, and is without a doubt a classic American lager. Zipps Liquor describes the beer that "holds a special place in the hearts of many Texans and beer enthusiasts across the country. This beer has become an iconic symbol of Texas and is often associated with the Lone Star State's rich cultural heritage and love for tradition."

Personally, being more a fan of lagers and IPAs when it comes to beer, I don't gravitate to fruit-flavored ones often, but thanks to this list, I'm intrigued by this Austin-based sour ale.

The folks at 247Tempo recently compiled their list of The Most Delicious Beers in America, and #30 on that list is Atrial Rubicite, brewed at Jester King Brewery in Austin.

Atrial Rubicite

> Style: Sour ale

> Brewery: Jester King Brewery

> Location: Austin, Texas

"This two-fisted Texan take on wild-fermented Belgian framboise (raspberry-flavored beer), which comes only in 500 ml bottles, is gorgeously garnet in color, and surprisingly dry and vivid on the palate, with plenty of juicy fruit." According to 247Tempo.

If you want to see the full list The Most Delicious Beers in America, you can do just that by clicking here.

