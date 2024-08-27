I just found out that a young boy from Texas is competing in a nationwide contest, and you'll never guess what for.

His EPIC mullet.

That's right, nine-year-old San Antonio boy Avery Quiroz has made it to the third and final round of the USA Mullet Championship.

What is this mullet competition?

The USA Mullet Championship occurs annually, and only the top mullets make it to the end before the best of the best is crowned champion.

This competition is exactly what it sounds like. People from all over America submit photos of their mullets and from there, those photos will be voted on in three different rounds until a winner is chosen. There are three divisions: kids, teens, and adults Mullet.

Texas native Avery is competing in the kids' division. According to KSAT, he finished in 16th place after the second round of voting with his hairstyle fittingly named "The Texas Waterfall." He has been growing his mullet for two years.

Get our free mobile app

While voting is closed, we can still wish Avery luck in winning! The final results will be announced on August 28.

Personally, I'm rooting for Avery and his flow, "The Texas Waterfall." Partially because he's from Texas, and I think we know how to do mullets right in the Lone Star State. And also because he has a MAJOR flow going.

It has to take a lot of dedication to have a mullet this nice

I've seen a lot of mullets in my life, but only a couple of well-kept ones -- now including Avery's. I know it has to take some time to learn how to style a mullet and come up with ways to keep it traditional, but also unique to you.

whether or not Avery wins or loses, I think it's fair to say he made Texas proud with his mullet!

If you'd like to check out the other kids' contestants, you can do so HERE.

Unusual Records Broken in the State of Texas Texas is known for its eclectic culture, which extends to the unusual records its residents hold. Here are some of the most notable and unusual records: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins