(KNUE-FM) One of the best things about living in Texas is all the amazing food options that are readily available at all hours of the day. And now with all the food delivery apps we can even have some of our favorite foods delivered to us in a short period of time. Although there is one burger joint that is loved by most, they don’t have many locations left, in fact there are only 9 left here in the Lone Star State.

9 Locations Spread Out Around Texas

While I hate to hear that there are only a few locations left for this iconic burger joint, at least the ones that are left are spread out around our gigantic home state, so hopefully you won’t have to drive too far to grab a burger and load up on their cheese cause to drip your fries into.

We Need to Support Them, Now So We Don’t Lose Them Forever

If you haven’t figured it out yet, I am talking about Fuddruckers! They have been a favorite in Texas for a long time, and that is difficult with so much competition when it comes to making burgers and fries. But they are always delicious, which is why I don’t want to see the last of their 9 locations in Texas close anytime soon.

@chowcago Fuddruckers still has one of the BEST burgers in the game! - imsethboyer

Here are Their Last Locations Open in Texas

It’s important to support all of your favorite restaurants right now as it is difficult for them to turn a profit right now.

But if you’re craving some Fuddruckers, here is where you can find their last 9 locations in Texas.

Locations for the Last 9 Fuddrucker's Restaurants in Texas Here are the final remaining Fuddrucker's locations in the Lone Star State Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins