Texas Can Buy Actual Movie Theater Popcorn In Stores Soon

This is something I've only dreamed of, buying good movie theater popcorn in stores.

The new line of popcorn is coming from AMC Entertainment and they claim to have found a new way to bring the movie theater experience into the homes of its customers.

If this is real it is a game changer.

The company announced on Twitter and in a news release that they are going to sell microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn in stores this month.

It will have six total items in the line which include three varieties of microwave popcorn and three types of ready-to-eat popcorn. The flavors are Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and, for those seeking a lower sodium solution, Lightly Salted. The extra butter pack will come with topping packets.

"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors," Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a news release.

These items will be available for purchase at hundreds of Walmart locations starting on March 11th, 2023. Then following after that they will be available at more locations and even online on their website.

Photo: Business Wire Photo: Business Wire loading...

The suggested retail price for the microwave popcorn will be $4.98, plus tax, for 6-count. For the ready-to-eat popcorn, the suggested retail price will be $3.98, plus tax for a 4.2-5.2 oz bag.

I really hope this taste just like what you buy at the movies but if it does we are all in trouble.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">