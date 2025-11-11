We just wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you didn't know, November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single Texan who hasn't been affected by cancer. Whether a friend, family member, or yourself.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that cancer rates tend to fluctuate between jobs and career fields. For instance, did you know that higher rates of cancer are found among Texans in the meat industry, in rubber manufacturing, and in farming?

Texas County With the Highest Cancer Rate

Cancer is a major health issue here in the Lone Star State; it affects thousands every year. It's the second leading cause of death in Texas, with lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers being the most common types.

Several factors contribute to cancer rates, from personal habits and genetics to air pollution or groundwater quality in a given area. People experiencing social, economic, or environmental disadvantages are disproportionately affected by high cancer rates in certain regions—including access or barriers to early screening and care.

Texas's large population, diverse demographics, and geographic disparities in access to healthcare are all unique challenges we Texans face when addressing cancer care and treatment. One of the world's leading cancer research and treatment facilities is The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The hospital is world-renowned for its work to advance cancer care.

While it affects every county, city, town, and family, Stacker compiled a list of Texas counties with the highest cancer rates in the state based on CDC data.

#10. Gillespie County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 774.0

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 437.5

#9. Baylor County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 775.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 466.4

#8. Llano County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 779.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 376.7

#7. Wood County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 801.7

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 456.4

#6. Marion County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 813.1

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 484.9

#5. Sabine County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 813.8

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 427.9

#4. Coke County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 818.7

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 490.6

#3. Stonewall County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 837.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 560.2

#2. Aransas County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 846.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 476.4

#1. Polk County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 846.6

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 633.6

