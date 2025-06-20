It's officially summer in Texas, which means hot days and hot nights. But if you find you are now waking up congested, with dry eyes, or sore muscles, the problem may be the way you are staying cool at night.

While you may enjoy the airflow or even the comforting noise a fan brings, according to experts, it can also bring with it a few unexpected things.

Experts Now Advise Texans To Turn Off Fans

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

1. Fans Can Trigger Allergens.

A circulating fan keeps the air moving around your room; you know what else it circulates? Dust mites, spores, pollen, and other allergens. These allergens can trigger asthma.

2. Fans Can Contribute To Congestion.

The wind from our fans, which you know is why we use them, can also dry out your nose and throat. This may be why you wake up to a headache, stuffy nose, and even a sinus headache. That or the seven Tom Collinses you had for a nightcap.

3. Fans Can Cause Dry Eyes.

If your eyes have been drier than normal, that nighttime fan addiction of yours may be the reason why. Try turning it off and see what happens. This can especially happen if you wear contacts.

Canva Canva loading...

4. Nighttime Coughing Fits?

Running a fan all night long dries out the air in your room. Breathing in this dry air can irritate your throat and lungs, which may be the reason why you are waking up coughing throughout the night. Try adding a humidifier to your sleep routine. It will add moisture to the air.

5. Stiff Neck or Sore Muscles?

Especially if you are already sore or have muscle aches, concentrated cool air can make your muscles tense, which could cause you even more pain. Try turning off the fan for a few nights to see if there is a difference.

You can read more on the pitfalls of nighttime fan use here. Stay cool, my friends.

The 10 Most Popular Boy and Girl Names in Texas Right Now If you had a baby in the last year, finding the perfect name was an important task. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com