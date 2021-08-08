Texas College In Tyler Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Last week, I finally bit the bullet despite my own fears and got vaccinated against COVID-19. I share my reasons with you in an article that you can read more about here, but with COVID cases once again on the rise in East Texas and many hospitals reporting that the "Delta Variant" is doing damage to young people, the push to get more folks vaccinated is back on.

Texas College in Tyler is doing its part by hosting a FREE Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday August 11th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on campus at 2404 N. Grand Avenue.

This free clinic is open to the public and no appointment is necessary. They will provide 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone that 16 years of age or older. Individuals that are 16 or 17 years of age must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians. If you are planning to receive your 2nd dose, you must provide your vaccination card.

If you need transportation to Texas College for this event, Free Uber rides are going to be provided to and from the clinic by The National Council of Negro Women Inc., Good Health Initiative.

For more information about this event including how to schedule your free Uber ride contact Ms. Wanda Williams or Nurse Cecile Brewster at 903-593-8311 ext. 2709.

I got the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine and so far, no side effects and no issues other than soreness at the injection site on my arm. Please remember that a vaccine is not a cure and it won't protect you 100 PERCENT from getting COVID but a vaccine makes the virus less deadly if it does attack your system.

