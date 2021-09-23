I still haven't joined the "Tik Tok" wave yet, mainly because with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and all the others, dealing with ANOTHER social media app in my opinion is too much not to mention, we all can use a little LESS social media in our lives.

But there is some beauty you can find in the middle of all the madness that goes on inside these apps. While about 90 percent of the stuff you see is absolutely crazy and won't last more than 30 seconds in your memory, some of the content sticks with you and gives you hope like this Tik Tok we came across from a Texas couple who showcases their love and perseverance.

This is the story of Devaughn and Erica Ollison, a retired Army couple with 2 sons who are also serving our country in the Army. This beautiful couple have been together for 22 years and married for 16 years but 3 years ago, Devaughn was in a motorcycle accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury and broken bones in his upper body and spine leaving him unable to walk.

Mr. Ollison was given a 5% chance of survival, and spend several months in the hospital as his wife Erica stayed by his side the entire time to become his full time caregiver and guardian.

It was an uphill battle for Mr. Ollison has went through 2 and a half years of rehab to get back on his feet and Erica shared their beautiful story through a Tik Tok video. If you could use some inspiration right now, you gotta see how this story turns out:

Remember, nothing is impossible, as long as you have love, compassion and the will to win inside you. Thank you for sharing your story and we wish The Ollison Family continued blessings!

