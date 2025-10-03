(KNUE-FM) There is so much to love about our home state of Texas. The Lone Star State has phenomenal food, it is filled with so much natural beauty, but the best part is the genuine and kind people. There are still many places where you will find that Southern Hospitality is alive and well.

Living in Texas is a dream come true, and while we know a lot about the Lone Star State, there are lots of cool or fascinating things that have happened in Texas that you probably didn’t know about.

Unusual Records Broken in Texas

We know that Texas is gigantic with more people moving to Texas every day, but with so many amazing people in one place, it’s difficult to keep up with all the cool things being accomplished in Texas. Which is why I wanted to work on a list of some of the unusual but fun records that are held in Texas.

Strange but Fun Feats in the Lone Star State

As you scroll down you will probably find some of the records that were broken here in Texas to be awesome, and others to be a bit strange. But that is part of Texas, you can be who you want to be, just don’t infringe on anyone else.

Records That Could Only Happen in Texas

We know that some unusual records are being tracked because most of these we had no idea were even a record. But we are still proud to see that Texas is the place with so many records being broken. Let’s look at some of the best records accomplished here in Texas.

Unusual Records Broken in the State of Texas Texas is known for its eclectic culture, which extends to the unusual records its residents hold. Here are some of the most notable and unusual records: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins