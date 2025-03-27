(North Texas) This is definitely one of the more unusual crimes that you will hear about in Texas, but sometimes the strange crimes are the most intriguing.

It’s Started as a Normal Morning

According to WFAA, Brett Hoover a resident of Flower Mount, Texas was just starting his Saturday.

As he was getting ready for his son’s baseball game that morning he decided to order a coffee through DoorDash.

At the same time, he had left a few garbage bags full of dirty clothing on his porch to be picked up by a laundry service.

The Delivery Was Anything But Normal

Hooton wasn’t paying much attention to the delivery when the coffee was being dropped off, but the delivery was caught on his doorbell camera.

The video showed a normal delivery of coffee and her taking a photo showing the coffee was delivered.

That is when without hesitation the female DoorDash driver grabbed two bags of the dirty laundry.

She didn’t stop there; after taking the first two bags to her vehicle, she returned and took the third bag of laundry.

What Happens Now?

Hooten reached out to DoorDash who had not been able to contact that driver, but her driving privileges are now gone.

Hooten was offered a $10 credit to his account, although he estimates his loss at approximately $1,000.

This has to be one of the most unusual crimes so far this year in Texas.

And let this be a lesson to everyone, don’t leave any property out as it could be stolen, this includes your dirty laundry.

