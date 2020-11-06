Texas Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits Through November

As the pandemic rages on, many Texans are still struggling and have turned to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, for help.

The federal program, administered by the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, provides food assistance to over a million eligible low-income families in the state. With COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Texas, the Governor is taking action to help those families who may need it the most.

According to KLTV, Governor Abbott announced on Thursday that the HHSC will provide $202 Million dollars in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of November. This means SNAP recipients will see an extra amount of benefits on their Lone Star Card this month.

The move comes after HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

If you need some help, you can apply for benefits like SNAP and Medicaid online by visiting yourtexasbenefits.com.