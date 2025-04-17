(KNUE-FM) There are tons of people in Texas that search Facebook Marketplace on a daily basis.

Many of them are looking for something specific but others are just browsing to see what is available at a good price.

Although you need to be extra careful right now are we are hearing more reports of fraud taking place on Facebook Marketplace.

If It’s Too Good to Be True, It Probably Is

You’ve probably heard that saying before, ‘If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.’

Well, that is something you’ll want to remember when purchasing anything on Facebook Marketplace.

If an item is way cheaper on marketplace compared to what it would cost in stores, you might want to stay away from that temptation. It could be a scam.

Facebook Marketplace Scams Targeting Spanish-Speakers

According to KXAN, there are lots of marketplace scams going on right now posting as a legit company, offering a service for a fraction of the price.

The scammer might even set up a service, such as a rented dumpster, but then you’re on the hook for paying the real company weeks after you already handed over money to the scammer because they offered the reduced price.

It’s difficult and unlikely to track down the scammers after the scam has taken place.

Working to Shut Down Facebook Marketplace Scammers

The Better Business Bureau is working to shut down these fake ads online.

But as you can imagine, as soon as they take one down there are others popping up.

Never send money before a product or service is received.

People in Texas have lost $1.5 million to online purchase frauds like this, although that number is probably much higher because only 5-10% of victims report this crime.

