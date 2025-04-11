Texas’ Favorite Salesman Mattress Mack Now Closing Iconic Store

Even if you've never been to Houston, TX, you likely know who Mattress Mack is. You might not have even realized he's a furniture salesman; you might have just known him from his eye-popping, headline-grabbing sports gambles.

This month, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale officially announced that he's closing down one of his three Gallery Furniture showrooms. Yeah, he doesn't just make outlandish bets on Houston-area sporting events; he's a widely successful businessman too.

Of course, each of his massive bets is really a clever marketing ploy. McIngvale has become well-known for winning $100 million in sports bets. "But he's not really [just] betting on games. Instead, it's a unique marketing strategy that helps him drive hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for his furniture business."

He currently operates three stores. The location that he'll soon be closing is the smallest of the three. "The shuttering of the 30,000-square-foot store at 2411 Post Oak Blvd., the smallest of the furniture chain's three locations, does not come as a surprise, as Mack discussed the closing in 2019."

"The traffic went down by half because they tore up the road," McIngvale told radio host Michael Berry in 2019, referring the the construction of the new Uptown BRT line on Post Oak. READ MORE

If you can make it to the store before it closes, you are in for some great deals, according to Mattress Mack. On Facebook, he wrote of a blowout sale with up to 70% off all furniture at all three of its locations and online as a show of its appreciation to customers.