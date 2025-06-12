Not only are fire ants a massive nuisance here in Texas they are are a very real and significant problem. These invasive species have caused billions of dollars in damage and pose a health threat to humans, animals, and plants.

They are one of the worst insect pests in the Lone Star State. The problem is so bad now that nearly all of Texas is under a Federal Fire Ant Quarantine. Have you ever heard of this? I hadn't until today. So what does it mean?

Texas Now Under a Federal Fire Ant Quarantine

In most of the southern states including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina, fire ants have been a problem for nearly 100 years.

These ants are known to be aggressive and for their painful bites. When they lock their jaws on you they hold on, stinging multiple times, and injecting venom that causes burning, itchy welts, and blisters, with every sting.

While that is a major problem, even worse is their ability to overtake land, from yards to farms no land in the south is safe. They are also known to invade electrical boxes and equipment, which can damage the equipment and even cause fires.

This is a regulatory measure implemented to restrict the movement of certain items from areas known to have fire ant infestations, preventing their spread to other locations.

These quarantines are established by federal and state governments to control the spread of fire ants. Quarantine items include:

Soil. Plants with soil or root balls. Construction equipment. Earth-moving equipment. Hay and straw. Mulch and sod.

If your travels take you outside of the Federal Fire Ant Quarantine Zone and you plan to bring any of these items with you, ensure that they are free of fire ants first.