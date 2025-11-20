Texas Fiddle Clinic: The Masterclass For Aspiring Musicians Taught By Texas Legends

The Third Annual Texas Fiddle Clinic returns to Bryan, TX, next month. And now the camp, which will give teens and young adults hands-on instruction, has added two more top-notch instructors, giving you, or any young aspiring musician, a chance to learn from some of the finest fiddle players in Texas.

This clinic will be a masterclass-style clinic for high school students and young adults. Classes are scheduled for December 20–21, 2025, at the Stella Hotel in Bryan, Texas. This two-day clinic is designed specifically for intermediate and advanced fiddle and violin students ready to take their musicianship to the next level.

The 3rd Annual Texas Fiddle Clinic

Ross Schulte of Texas A&M Athletics and Bennett Brown of Shane Smith & the Saints round out this impressive list of teachers you or your aspiring fiddle player will receive hands-on instruction from.

Your '25 Texas Fiddle Clinic Instructors:

Jody Bartula ( Cody Johnson )

) Nick Worley ( Kyle Park, Jason Boland & The Stragglers )

) Bryan Duckworth ( Robert Earl Keen )

) Jake Simpson ( Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real )

) Wes Barlow ( Dolly Shine )

) Haydn Vitera ( Mariachi Rock Revolution, Asleep at the Wheel )

) Damian Green ( Aaron Watson )

) Ross Schulte ( Texas A&M Athletics)

Bennett Brown (Shane Smith & the Saints)

This clinic will be fun, informative, and offer a great opportunity for all aspiring fiddlers. It's a chance to learn from a few of the biggest names in the Texas / Red Dirt scene. Your kid will learn the fundamentals of fiddle from the best in the business and will have some great networking opportunities, too.

Texas Fiddle Clinic organiser Wes Barlow hopes that this annual event will inspire the next generation of Texas fiddlers.

“This clinic is about more than learning tunes — it's about becoming a well-rounded musician,” says Wes Barlow, Founder of Texas Fiddle Clinic. “We want students to leave with the tools to walk onto any stage and know how to play as part of a band.”

If you play the violin or fiddle, then you already know that there are some great camps across Texas and the U.S. But how many are taught by the best fiddlers actively recording and touring today? Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity. Get more details and get signed up right here.

