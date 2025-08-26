(KNUE-FM) Think your glove compartment is the safest spot in your car?

Not so fast.

Get our free mobile app

Thieves in Texas are looking for more than loose change, and according to Reader's Digest, some of the everyday items many of us stash in that little cubby could give them access to your money, your home, or even your identity.

Why Police Say the Glove Box Isn’t as Safe as You Think

It's so frustrating, isn't it?

The glove compartment offers a little storage cubby in our vehicles to keep things we want on hand but out of sight. And many of us have for years on end. But these days, it's just not always the best idea.

Read More: Can You Legally Pass on the Right in Texas?

For those who tend to be a bit more cluttered, we may keep things in our glove compartments that, were they to go missing, wouldn't necessarily cause that much turmoil in our lives.

You know, stuff like actual gloves, free lip balms from the business expo, or hand sanitizer gels from 2017.

The Risk of Keeping Important Documents in Your Car

At the same time, many Texans also store important documents related to their vehicles that contain personal information that thieves can use to steal from us on even larger scales.

The Registration Dilemma

I never thought I should worry too much about keeping car registrations in our glove compartments. After all, when a police officer pulls us over, that document is one of the first things they request.

Why Garage Door Openers Are a Big Mistake

Also, although I rarely leave my wallet in the car these days, I've certainly left a garage door opener in the car occasionally. But that's not a good idea, either. Please ensure you're not leaving items that could cause serious problems for you or your family.

Here are 10 items Texans should never store in their glove compartments, however frustrating it may be, according to Reader's Digest.

#7 on this list surprised me the most — and it might surprise you, too.

10 Items You Should NEVER Leave in Your Glove Compartment Gallery Credit: Tara Holley