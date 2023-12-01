This Town Was Named The Worst Place To Live In Texas

No City Wants To Land On This List, But We're Quite Sure There Will Be Lots Of Folks In Other Texas Towns Who Will Object To Not Being On It.

While there's PLENTY of land and space in Texas, most of its residents reside in what's called "The Texas Triangle" of cities from Dallas to Houston back over to San Antonio and back up I-35 to Austin, Waco and back to the Metroplex.

Texas also has hundreds of small, nearly empty and forgotten about towns where one may ask "Why are you still living here?" especially when your town has been named the WORST City to live in in the state.

Want To Take A Guess First?

I'll give you a hint: Its not one of the big "major" cities.

Data was analyzed from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the article by 24/7 Wall St. who came up with 22 ways to rate towns in in order to come up with the worst town to live in.

The 22 ways to rate the towns were put under three bigger categories.

Those categories are economy, community, and quality of life. In many of the towns named, many of the residents are living below the poverty line. They also took into account communities with more than 8,000 people to determine their answer.

The Worst Town In Texas Is: Eidson Road, TX?

Okay I found this to be too weird because I've never heard of "Eidson Road" and unless you live near or in Eagle Pass, TX, then you won't know it either.

Eidson Road is technically a "suburb" of Eagle Pass that sits in Maverick County neighboring the border with Mexico. As of the 2020 United States census, there were 9,461 people that lived in Eidson Road with 34.8% of the population living below the poverty line.

One of the reasons for this is because the Eagle Pass area is one of the epicenters of the immigration problem in America. Feel free to debate that amongst yourselves.

