(KNUE-FM) I love a good road trip, especially going to the Texas Hill Country. Springtime is the most popular time to visit the Texas Hill Country because the wildflowers are STUNNING.

Why the Texas Hill Country Feels Like a True Escape

Even if you can't make it while the wildflowers are peaking, I find it to be a nice escape and respite any time of the year. There are so many beautiful places to visit in this area, one of the most popular being Fredericksburg, Texas.

It’s Not Just About the Views—It’s the Feeling, and of Course, the Food

I love this city. I love the scenery, the charming B&Bs, the dining, and the outdoor activities, all within fairly proximity. I also love the combination of cultural influences in the Hill Country, from German to Hispanic and beyond. It's reflected in the architecture, the food, and the vibe.

Photo by: Tara Holley, Enchanted Rock Photo: T. Holley, Enchanted Rock loading...

A Visit to the National Museum of the Pacific War Is Worth Your Time

You can do your share of hiking and outdoor activities, dining, and shopping. Plus, the National Museum of the Pacific War (WW2) is there, and it's incredible. Highly recommend. You can also spend a good amount of time just chilling and playing outside like a little kid, which is good for the soul.

Why Road Trips Might Be the Best Therapy

So are road trips. I sincerely believe that. Even if you just take a mini "road trip" and enjoy some downtime here in beautiful East Texas. As much as I love it down there, I was glad to come home.

I thought I'd share a bit of my adventure with you via a photo gallery in case you're looking for a few ideas:

A Photo Journey Thru Fredericksburg, Texas Hill Country

Read More: 7 Iconic Texas Places You Can Visit on One Short Road Trip