Tops in Texas: Jamie Richards, Kyle Park, & Josh Abbott Band

Jamie Richards "Up In Twang," Kyle Park "Rewind" and Josh Abbott Band's latest "Real Damn Good" all have their sights set on the Top Spot this week. Richards latest sees the greatest spin increase.

Meanwhile, Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen man-duet "Rhinestoned" is this week's Most Added! The top Surging & Emerging track this week is "One Boot" by Thom Shepherd and "Always Saturday Night Music." Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Darrin Morris Band - Wrap You Up in Love

9. Randall King - Record High

8. Drew Fish Band - One Beer at a Time

7. Jon Wolfe - Tequila Sundown

6. Teague Brothers Band - Don't Want To Go Home

5. Kin Faux - Plainview

4. Josh Abbott Band - Real Damn Good

3. Micky & The Motorcars - Rodeo Girl

2. Kyle Park - Rewind

1. Jamie Richards - Up in Twang

Big congratulations to Jamie Richards for taking his latest to the top on Texas radio. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

