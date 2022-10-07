Texas Super Group The Panhandlers Back With New EP ‘West Texas is the Best Texas’

It was nearly three years ago, October 17, 2019, a day now forever etched into the annals Texas Music history – that William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann announced "The Panhandlers."

All four men are successful products of the thriving Lubbock music scene, and all had been known to collaborate with each other, even attending songwriter retreats together before officially joining forces.

Their collaborative story continues today.

And, guys, I've gotta say listening to these four tracks, it seems like this all star group has found their own groove. It's a fun, toe tapping trip through West Texas and back again. “Where Cotton Is King,” “The Chilton,” “Midland Jamboree,” and “West Texas Is The Best Texas,” are fun songs that run the gambit of country music.

