Texas Is Home To One Of The Most Famous Ghost Towns In The World

There is a unique lore that comes attached to "ghost towns." Whether it's real or learned, most everyone has their conceptions of what one is. Did you know that Texas is home to one of the most visited ghost towns in the world?

So, what is a ghost town? I'm glad you asked. I just wish that there was a more concrete answer. What a "ghost town" is has a wide array of explanations.

Here's a broad rundown: "Many are abandoned villages or cities, often with substantial visible remains. Crumbling buildings, lonely cemeteries, and rusting industrial equipment mark the graves of these communities. Some have no residents besides crows, coyotes, and rattlesnakes."

So, you see, it's just not an easy term to pin down.

But if you are on the hunt for one to visit, look no further than right here in Texas. Located in deep south Texas near the Mexico border, you'll find one of the most visited ghost towns in the world. Terlingua, TX.

Terlingua was a mining community that was established in the late 1800s. When it was booming, the town thrived on quicksilver mines, which kept the town humming until the 1940s. If you go there for a visit, you can still see some of the original buildings, a one-room stone jail, and the town cemetery.

Although the miners are long gone, Terlingua is still alive and well, with rustic Texas lodgings and a handful of restaurants and shops for visitors. Make sure to stop in the Starlight Theatre and Saloon, a funky eatery housed in an old film palace serving up chilli cheeseburgers and prickly pear margaritas. Roam around the town, visit old St. Agnes Church, or sit on a porch and take in the view of the Sante Fe de Los Pinos mountain range.

There you go!

