(KNUE-FM) An investigation has been launched in Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two major toothpaste makers. According to a CNN story, Paxton alleges that Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble may be using deceptive marketing aimed at children.

We have seen companies advertise to children for years. So what's the issue here?

The State of Texas is investigating because these marketing practices are alleged to be potentially influencing kids to think it's okay to swallow some of these fluoride toothpastes. The kid-friendly flavors on offer could exacerbate this.

Texas AG: Kid Toothpaste May Be Too Tempting

This coincides with reinvigorated concerns regarding the safety of fluoride intake for humans. Utah, for example, has already banned fluoride in drinking water, and other states are expected to follow.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill prohibiting fluoride from the water when it crosses his desk.

Fluoride has been considered a significant factor in preventing cavities for many years.

Recently, though fluoride is regulated in public water supplies and toothpaste, it has come under scrutiny due to studies showing that high levels of exposure, especially in early childhood development, could lead to lower IQs in our children.

Are you concerned that kids' toothpastes, with kid-friendly flavors, could lead our kids to ingest too much fluoride?

Could Too Much Fluoride Be Hurting Our Kids?

The concern is that the line between helpful and dangerous may be thinner than previously thought. Particularly given that kids may be more likely to ingest toothpaste, especially with kid-friendly flavors.

We'll see how this plays out.

While we follow the investigation, it may be a good idea for parents to be more mindful of the toothpastes they buy and the amount of product their children use when brushing.

What are your thoughts regarding fluoride in our toothpastes and public drinking water? In your opinion, should it be curtailed, more fully managed, or banned altogether?

Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com

