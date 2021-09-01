Texas is One of the Hardest Working States in the U.S.

It’s a well-known fact that Americans, in general, are among the hardest working people on the planet.

According to the financial website WalletHub, Americans work an average of 1,767 hours per year. In contrast, Germans put in about 1,332 hours per year while the hard-working citizens of Mexico average 2,124 hours annually.

Not only does the average American put in a lot of hours, many (myself included) don’t take all of the paid time off available to them. I can say that I personally lose a few PTO hours each year and I’m perfectly fine with that. Even though I lose a few days of PTO, I feel like I get plenty of time off.

The thing is, I’m blessed to have a job that I absolutely love, so I’m not necessarily looking to take time off to get away from work. In fact, I typically take off to either take a trip or in some cases, to tackle a few projects around the house that I’ve been putting off.

But mine is kind of a rare situation. Some people don’t use all of their paid time off out of fear of not looking dedicated to their jobs. Others just don’t want to fall behind at work.

With that being said, being a hard worker is a good thing, in my opinion. But, it’s important to strike the right work/life balance to keep from burning out.

Of course, not everyone sees it like I do, with differing attitudes toward work in each state. But, I’m pretty much in line with the majority of my fellow Texans.

According to WalletHub’s study of the hardest working states in America, Texas is ranked 5th in the nation. That’s no surprise to me. As is the case with most of my closest friends here, a good work ethic was instilled in me at a young age. And for that, I’m grateful.

Top 10 Hardest Working States in America

Alaska North Dakota Nebraska South Dakota Texas Wyoming Oklahoma Virginia New Hampshire Kansas

Get the full results of the study and the methodology used at this location.





