Weather is so unpredictable, you can try to prepare for a hurricane as much as possible but no one is ever sure how hard an area will get hit until it starts doing damage. The videos being shared of Hurricane Ida have been heartbreaking. No one wants to see homes being destroyed and families losing everything they have worked hard to build. Hurricane Ida was horrible but evacuees are get some help from businesses here in East Texas.

Hurricane Ida has left over one million people without power to their homes, and three people so far have died. The natural disaster left damage all over southeastern Louisiana and rescue efforts are still underway. Flooding is still a very serious issue in that area, also the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys are being threatened as well.

A Lindale Business is Helping Out Animals Who Were Evacuated by Hurricane Ida

It's not shocking to hear that some of the evacuees from the area have made it to East Texas and it's amazing to hear about generous businesses helping those in a tough situation. I'm so proud of the people at Hide-A-Way Small Animal Clinic in Lindale who posted online about housing pets of Ida's victims at no cost.

It's Amazing to See the Support for the Hurricane Ida Victims

These people have gone through so much over the past few days, it's incredible to see so many people and businesses helping out. If you want to make a donation to the Red Cross, specifically helping Hurricane Ida victims you can do that here.

