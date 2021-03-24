Texas Judge Rules in Favor of Firing Teacher Who Tweeted About Illegal Students

There's been an update in the case of a Fort Worth ISD teacher who lost her job after writing about illegal students in tweets that she thought she was sending privately to then-President Donald Trump.

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the 2019 firing of Georgia Clark has been upheld by a judge following an appeal from the Fort Worth ISD school board.

Trustees voted in September of 2019 to terminate Clark's employment at Carter-Riverside High School after it was learned that she'd used social media to ask that some of her students be deported, identifying her campus by name.

In a unanimous vote, the Board supported the recommendation of Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. who stated that, in his professional opinion, the totality of Ms. Clark’s behavior warranted her termination

“We stand by our decision because we firmly believe this is in the best interests of all students,” Superintendent Scribner said.

The following statements were tweeted by Georgia Clark:

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico.”

“Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

"I do not know what to do. Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated."

"Georgia Clark is my real name."

Clark also has a long history, that dates back as early as 2013, of using racially inappropriate language.

After losing her job, Clark filed an appeal with the Texas Education Agency who ruled in her favor November 25, 2019 and stated she "did not give up her First Amendment right to contact elected officials concerning matters over which they have jurisdiction on her own time and not as part of her job."

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath requested that Clark receive back pay, employment benefits, and her position back. Fort Worth ISD officials appealed that decision.

The appeal landed with Judge Mauzy at the 250th District Court of Travis County. Judge Mauzy sided with the Fort Worth ISD school board and found Clark's firing legal and reversed the TEA's decision and reinstated the school board's.

“The District is pleased that Judge Catherine A. Mauzy recognized the importance of the Board’s ability to make employment decisions in the best interests of its students and school community,” the district said in a press release.

The battle may be far from over though. Clark has the ability to appeal the decision with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin within 30 days.