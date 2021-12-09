Texas Jury Awards Family of Drunk Driving Victims $301 Billion, Largest Penalty in US History

While the family realizes they will likely never see a penny of the money they hope it serves as a warning to every restaurant and bar here in The Lone Star State, DON'T OVERSERVE YOUR PATRONS.

Family lawyer, Craig Sico said "There is no justification for alcohol servers to blatantly ignore TABC rules designed to protect the public, which was the cause of these tragic losses."

Yet another tragic drunk driving story here in Texas, one that we can now only hope serves as a deterrent to others who may drink too much and get behind the wheel, and to the bars that might overserve them.

According to KIIITV, "in November 2017, 59-year-old Tamra Kay Kindred was on her way home after picking up her 16-year-old granddaughter, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, from her job at Cici's Pizza when they were suddenly hit and killed by a drunk driver who ran a red light driving in excess of 100 MPH. Joshua Delbosque, who also died in the accident, was found to have a blood alcohol level of .263 at the time of the crash, officials said."

The lawsuit states that Delbosque had just left a Beer Belly's Sports Bar in Corpus Christi just minutes before the accident. At the bar he was served 11 alcoholic drinks.

Lead lawyer on the case said "Beer Belly's clearly was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an obviously intoxicated customer."

And the penalty in this case severe. This week the family was awarded $301,040,000,000 by a jury. But lawyers for the family are quick to point out that money wasn't what the family was after here, their goal was focused on preventing another family from ever having to go through what they've gone through. They hope this will serve as a reminder to the public of the "horrific costs of drunk driving and the bars that irresponsibly overserve their customers."

