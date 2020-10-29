Texas Kid Looking to Donate 100,000 Meals by Thanksgiving

Here's a kid who's destined for big things in life.

CBS DFW reports that Fort Worth 5th grader Orion Jean has started a Race to Kindness project aimed at delivering 100,000 meals and positive messages to those in need by Thanksgiving.

That seems like a pretty hefty goal, but Orion knows it can be done. He is no stranger to helping and donating. Back in September, Orion donated 619 toys to a Dallas hospital using prize money he'd won in a national kindness speech contest.

Orion says, “I’m asking everyone to join me in a race to kindness. This has been a rough year for everybody, and now it’s more important than ever to show support and love to anyone who needs it.”

He's not only accepting donations at drop-off locations and in person, but online as well. Each bag comes with a hand written message of positivity. Something we can all use right now.

This kid is truly amazing. Here he is.

We should all take a page from Orion's book and find ways to help others. Most kids Orion's age spend most, if not all, of their free time with video games, sports, or other activities. Orion is setting the bar much higher.

As an adult, I'm finding inspiration from his efforts to help others. Kudos to you Orion, and kudos to your parents. Teaching a kid to think about others starts with good parenting.