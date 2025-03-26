(KNUE-FM) Everyone in Texas who has been on social media has seen things that are negative, it’s just part of being online, you’re going to see both positive and negative things.

But there is one Texas Representative that is standing up and saying the negative aspects of social media are too much and he believes that it should be banned for everyone in Texas under the age of 18.

Who is Trying to Block Social Media for Minors in Texas?

According to WFAA, it’s Texas Representative Jared Patterson (R-Frisco).

He is a father himself and the reason behind House Bill 186 is because he is alarmed after seeing the number of minors who have taken their own life after having a negative situation take place online.

What Would House Bill 186 Mean for Social Media in Texas?

The house bill would introduce a three-pronged approach:

All social media platforms would be required to implement age verification measures for all users. Users under 18 would not be allowed to create accounts/profiles.

The bill would allow parents access to shut down their child’s social media accounts/profiles.

The Texas Attorney General’s office would have authority to take action if any social media platform didn’t comply with the new law.

Social Media Having Negative Effects on Kids

Patterson went on to say that “Social media is the cigarette of this generation.”

While I understand what Patterson is saying about the negativity online, I don’t think it’s reasonable to think that this bill as it stands will be passed in the House and Senate.

Although he did say, he would be open to adjusting the age requirements in the bill were close to passing.

Do you think Texas needs a social media ban for everyone under the age of 18?

