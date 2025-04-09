(KNUE-FM) While none of us have a crystal ball to fully know what the ultimate impact of President Trump's tariff plans will be, we are getting some projections from economists, and even billionaires, regarding what Texans might want to consider doing in case the projected "pain" lasts longer than expected.

We know there will be more price increases for the American consumer.

How the Tariffs May Impact Texas Wallets

According to GoBankingRates, "one analysis from The Budget Lab at Yale University, based on data as of April 2, projects that the tariffs announced so far will cost the average American household $3,800 in purchasing power annually."

We'll know more as we see how businesses rework their pricing, and that process has already begun.

In the meantime, a billionaire entrepreneur suggests that Texans stock up on certain non-perishable goods. That doesn't mean panic buying, leaving none for everyone else—but stock up.

Non-Perishable Items to Stock Up on Now

Mark Cuban recently posted on his BlueSky account, a social media site growing in popularity since many opted to leave X (formerly Twitter), some of the non-perishable items he'd suggest Texans stock up on while we navigate this current economic situation.

It's not a bad idea to go to the local Walmart or big box retailer and buy lots of consumables now. From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory. Even if it's made in the USA , they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) 2 April 2025 at 16:13

You might consider a trip to Brookshires, Costco, or Sam's Club and do one of those BIG shopping trips before retailers restock the higher-priced items due to the tariffs.

Another thing to keep in mind, according to Cuban?

If certain businesses decide to use the tariffs to raise their prices, American-made items may also be affected.

So, what items should Texans consider stocking up on in lieu of the tariffs? Let's examine what Cuban and others suggest.

